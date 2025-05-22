Ali Fazal Trains in Jujutsu with Italian Black Belt Umberto Barbagallo for ‘Rakht Brahmand’

Actor Ali Fazal is currently undergoing intense training in Jujutsu to prep for the next schedule of Rakht Brahmand. The actor has been training under Italian expert and black belt Umberto Barbagallo, who is known for his deep knowledge and experience in the martial arts. Ali has been learning under Umberto’s guidance for the past one month.

The series helmed creatively by Raj and DK, will be resuming shoot in new few weeks in Mumbai and will include action sequences that require physical preparedness and skill. Ali has committed himself to the training in order to perform the sequences with authenticity.

Speaking about the preparation, a source from the production said, “Ali was clear from the beginning that he wanted to train properly for the role. He didn’t want to rely on doubles for the action scenes. That’s why the team brought in Umberto to help him get into shape and learn the technique.”