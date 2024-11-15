Ali Fazal Wraps Up Shooting for Anurag Basu’s Highly Anticipated Film ‘Metro in Dino’

Actor Ali Fazal has officially wrapped up shooting for the much-anticipated film Metro In Dino, the sequel to Anurag Basu's critically acclaimed 2007 hit Life In A Metro. The film, which stars an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been a highly awaited project from the director.Ali Fazal shared a heartwarming picture with the film's crew and director Anurag Basu, celebrating the end of the shoot. The image captures the joyous moment, with the cast and crew cheering and posing together, highlighting the camaraderie built throughout the production.

Expressing his excitement about the film and working with Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal said "Wrapping up Metro In Dino has been a journey filled with emotion, joy, and creativity. Working with Anurag sir has been an absolute honor. His vision and storytelling have always inspired me, and I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible team of metro in dinon. I can't wait for the world to see what we've created together." Metro In Dino is expected to carry forward the emotional depth and interconnected stories that made Life In A Metro a cult favorite, exploring the complexities of urban relationships in today's fast-paced world. The film is slated for release in early 2025.