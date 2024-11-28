Ali Fazal Wraps-up Shooting for Mani Ratnam's Highly Anticipated Pan-India film Thug Life Starring Kamal Hassan

Acclaimed actor Ali Fazal has officially wrapped up his portion of the shoot for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil-language pan-India film, Thug Life. The film, which has been generating tremendous buzz since its inception, marks Fazal’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, Thug Life boasts an ensemble cast that includes cinematic stalwarts such as Kamal Hassan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. This project is not just a cinematic spectacle but also a testament to the collaborative spirit of Indian cinema, featuring talent from across various film industries.

Reflecting on his experience working on Thug Life, Ali Fazal shared, "It has been an absolute honor to work under Mani Ratnam sir's visionary direction. The opportunity to share the screen with icons like Kamal Hassan sir and the rest of this extraordinary cast is something I’ll cherish forever. The last two months have been transformative for me as an actor – learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries. Mani sir creates a world so immersive and rich, and I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond. I cannot wait for everyone to witness the magic we’ve created together."

Thug Life marks Mani Ratnam’s return to the director’s chair after a long hiatus, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film’s intriguing premise, coupled with its stellar cast and Ratnam’s signature storytelling style, has already created significant anticipation among fans and critics alike.

With the film’s production nearing completion, the film will hit theaters on June 5, 2025. As the curtains rise on this grand cinematic venture, Thug Life promises to be a celebration of Indian cinema’s diversity and excellence.Thug Life is produced by a powerhouse team, including Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies with AR Rahman scoring the music.