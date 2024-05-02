Ali Hassan will be seen with long hair, man bun, white beard in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

Mumbai, May 2 Television actor Ali Hassan has opened up about his look in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', sharing that portraying this character is entirely new for him, since it is about a complex, layered father-son bond.

Ali is playing Aryaman’s (Karan Vohra) father, Brij Pratap Singh Bundela, a 60-year-old hotelier and successful businessman.

Known for his roles in 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' and 'Sasural Simar Ka', Ali said: "I feel great to join the cast of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', and my character Brij will bring lots of ups and downs in Aryaman and Janvi’s life. Portraying this character is very new for me since it is about a complex, layered father-son bond."

"My look is also very different in this show, viewers will see me with long hair, a man bun, and a white beard for the first time. My fans have always loved me for my diverse characters, and I hope they will shower their love and blessings on this one too," he added.

The show revolves around single mother Janvi (played by Ulka Gupta), who navigates the challenges of parenthood alone while living with her son Kian. The storyline includes wealthy businessman Aryaman, who develops a romantic interest in Janvi, and the fate of their love story rests in the hands of little Kian.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

