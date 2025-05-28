"Ali is a Very Important Actor for India": Legendary Actor Kamal Haasan Hails His Thug Life Co-Star

In a heartwarming moment that reflects the unity and mutual admiration within the Indian film industry, legendary actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan extended a gracious welcome to Ali Fazal during the promotion of their upcoming film Thug Life. The event marked one of the first public appearances of the two actors together, and Kamal Haasan’s words of praise left the audience and Fazal himself deeply moved.

The veteran actor took to the stage and introduced Ali Fazal to the audience with immense warmth and respect. Speaking about his first impression of Ali Fazal, Kamal Haasan revealed that he became a fan of the actor after watching him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller Khufiya. Haasan said, “i saw you in Vishal’s film (Khufiya) and i knew i wanted to work with you. And this man (Mani Ratnam) made it happen. Ali is a very important actor for India. So i want you to welcome to Chennai and our cinema”.

Ali Fazal, who is currently working alongside Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, was visibly moved by the gesture. For the actor, whose journey from theatre to international acclaim has been marked by hard work and perseverance, being publicly lauded by a cinematic icon like Kamal Haasan is not just a compliment, it's a milestone.

“Getting a compliment like that from Kamal sir is something I will carry with me forever,” Ali said. “He’s not just a legend in Indian cinema, but a global icon of storytelling, art, and courage. To share the screen with him in Thug Life is an honour, and to be welcomed by him so warmly is a dream come true.”

Ali Fazal’s inclusion in Thug Life marks a powerful collaboration between two actors from vastly different cinematic backgrounds, promising a dynamic and layered narrative. With Kamal Haasan’s legacy of pushing cinematic boundaries and Ali’s evolving trajectory as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, their coming together has already generated significant buzz. As fans eagerly await more updates on Thug Life, this gesture of mutual admiration between two of India’s most compelling talents reminds us of the true spirit of cinema – collaboration, inspiration, and mutual respect.