Ali Merchant: 2010 broke me with wrong judgments, controversies

Mumbai, May 27 Actor Ali Merchant, who is known for his work in web shows like ‘Libaas’ and reality series ‘Lock Upp Season 1’, spoke about his tough phase in his career in 2010 and revealed that the year broke him with “wrong judgments and controversies.”

Reflecting on a particularly tough phase in his career, Ali shares the struggles he faced in 2010, he said: “2010 broke me with wrong judgments and controversies. Lost shows, lost big roles, lost purpose, lost myself. I’d stare at the TV screen after doing 1000+ episodes, multiple main leads, and cry. Therapy saved me. So did admitting, ‘I’m not okay.’”

“Healing isn’t pretty, it's ugly cries, relapses, and choosing you when the world wants more. But damn, I realized later in life it’s worth it as there is something much bigger planned out for you. Breakdowns aren’t failures, they're your soul’s way of saying, ‘Fix me before you fly again’,” he added.

When it comes to dealing with social media trolling, Ali admits that it once affected him deeply, but over time he has developed a healthier way to cope with negativity online.

The actor said: “Trolls used to get me. Now? I screenshot their dumbest comments and send them to my group chat for laughs. You’re not obligated to absorb hate from strangers who’d crumble in your shoes. Block, delete, dance it off.”

“Their words only hurt if you let them. Trolls are like mosquitoes, annoying, irrelevant, and always projecting,” said Ali.

Ali also stresses the importance of openly discussing mental health, especially in an industry that often stigmatizes vulnerability.

“We’re performers, not robots. But this industry treats ‘I’m struggling’ like a career death sentence. The real fact is vulnerability is strength. I talk about therapy on stage. I cry in interviews. Why? Because the kid watching me needs to know it’s okay to not be okay. Mental health isn’t ‘trendy’ it’s life or death. Silence kills. Speak up.”

Ali reveals how he consciously protects his mental space.

He said: “Fame is loud, but your peace is louder. I schedule my sanity like I schedule my gigs therapy Mondays, no-phone Sundays, and unapologetic breaks. Success means nothing if you’re not alive to enjoy it. Protect your mind like it’s the last charger on 1 percent.”

