Ali Zafar gives thumbs up to Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra's rendition of his song 'Jhoom'

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Pakistani singer Ali Zafar's hit song 'Jhoom' has been recreated for Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film 'Crakk'.

The new version titled 'Dil Jhoom' is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

Talking about why he chose 'Jhoom' to be a part of his film, Vidyut shared, "Jhoom has been a constant on my romantic playlist. The melody feels just right, resonating with pure emotion. The song encapsulates all the right emotions we need, making it the perfect soundtrack for Crakk."

The new track, which is now streaming online, has garnered a lot of love. Ali has also given his thumbs up to the song.

"Good stuff. I like it. #DilJhoom #Jhoom," he wrote on X.

Take a look at the song.

https://twitter.com/AliZafarsays/status/1746923622281650232

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

