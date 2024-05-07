Alia Bhatt Again Victim of Deepfake as Instagram User Morphs Wamiqa Gabbi's Face with Bollywood Actress (Watch Video)

The menace of deep fake videos is progressively increasing day by day. Many actors including politician had been victim to deep fakes videos. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is again at the center of a deep fake controversy. A video going around on social media shows Alia's face edited onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi's face.

This video has raised concern about the misuse of digital manipulation technology. The original video is of 'Heeramandi' actress Wamiqa Gabbi. She posted this video on social media. She wore this saree at screening of Netflix series. In morphed video at first glance, it will look like Alia Bhatt but if you observe closely, you can see it is Wamiqa Gabbi.

Alia Bhatt again a victim of deepfake as video morphs her onto Wamiqa Gabbi.



An Instagram user, Unfixface, shared a post in which Alia Bhatt's face was added to Wamiqa Gabbi's video.

This is not the first time, earlier, a morphed video of Alia Bhatt has gone viral where not only her face, but her voice and gestures were also accurately copied. Other than Alia Bhatt, actress Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan morphed video has gone viral.

Meanwhile on 7th May 2024 Alia Bhatt walked prestigious met gala red carpet in saree designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherj. her sleeping beauties look has gone viral on social media.