Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai arrive at Ambani’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Several big Bollywood celebs on Tuesday arrived at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence, ‘Antilia’, for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Actor Alia Bhatt looked beautiful as she attended the event in a red saree. She arrived at the Ambani’s residence along with director Ayan Mukerji.

Ayan and Alia were seen twinning in red outfits, as the director donned a red and white kurta pyjama.

Taking to Instagram, Alia also shared a string of pictures of her outfit which she captioned, "fire & desire!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxYX40ssSck/?img_index=1

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the celebration with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived at the event along with her daughter Aaradhya.

The mother-daughter duo was seen donning similar traditional suits.

Popular celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani turned heads with their appearance at the event.

Sidharth opted for a dark blue kurta while Kiara looked gorgeous in a yellow saree. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor tied her hair into a bun.

Apart from them, actor Vicky Kushal arrived at the Ambani’s residence along with his brother Sunny Kushal and his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif.

Mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani also arrived at the Ganpati celebrations.

Cricketer KL Rahul was seen posing with his wife Athiya Shetty.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also marked his presence at the event along with his family.

Actor Salman Khan marked his presence along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The 'Dabanng' star looked dapper in a blue kurta.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini marked her presence at the celebrations in a stunning red and yellow saree. She was accompanied by her daughter Ahana Deol and her husband.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan was spotted at the bash with his wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge.

Actor Anil Kapoor also arrived at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antila. He was joined by his wife Sunita and their son-in-law Karan Boolani. Take a look at the fam-jam picture.

Sunil Shetty opted for an ethnic look as he attended the get-together bash with his wife Mana Shetty. Actor Shahid Kapoor donned a blue ethnic outfit.

Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked beautiful as they attended the event in traditional attires.

'Singham' team Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were also a part of the celebrations.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor looked her best in an ethnic white suit. She tied her hair in a neat bun.

Veteran actor Rekha, star couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia , Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan's children Ira and Junaid Khan also graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier in the evening, Ambanis performed Lord Ganesha aarti at a grand scale. A video from the puja has been doing the rounds on the internet.

All family members could be seen dressed up in ethnic wear. Nita Ambani donned an orange saree and kept her look simple. Whereas her husband Mukesh Ambani was decked up in a white kurta set and layered it with a traditional jacket.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani opted for a vibrant orange kurta. The couple was also seen welcoming politician Raj Thackeray with his wife Sharmila Thackeray.

Dedicated to worshipping the elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha, the festival lasts for ten days. The last day of the 10-day celebrations is marked as Ganesh Visarjan.

