Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Jigra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday began the shooting for her next film 'Jigra'.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures from Day 1 of the shooting which she captioned, "& we're rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA."

In the first picture, Alia posed her back at the camera and can be seen holding a sipper in her hand and looking at the gate of her vanity van with a small poster of 'Jigra' on it.

The second post features a close-up shot of Alia showcasing her left profile.

In the next picture, she is seen getting her make-up done. She was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The next post features the director of the film Vasan Bala looking at the screen.

She also shared a picture of shoes and the film's clapboard.

Soon after Alia shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"All the best good luck to you and your team," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "All the best."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

