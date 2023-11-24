Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for wearing short dress

Rocky and Rani actress Alia Bhatt is always praised for her look. Her dressing style is always on point. She keeps trying always expriment with her looks, but her recent look didn’t go well with netizen. In her recent social media post she flaunted deep neck maroon color short jump suit. Currently, this drees of her is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Alia walked on red carpet with this cute dress, but she looked a little uncomfortable. In the viral video, she was constantly seen adjusting her dress. As a result, netizens have trolled her. To mention some comments- "tacky, weird outfit" and "looks like wrestler's outfit".

On work front Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Netflix original heart and stone. Her post pregnancy movie rocky and rani ki prem kahani was blockbuster. Talking about upcoming movies she will bee seen in 'Takth', 'Jigar' and 'Jeele Zara.