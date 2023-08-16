Alia Bhatt calls hubby Ranbir Kapoor her “Happy place,” read what she said about Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most loved celebrity couples in the B-Town.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Ranbir and Alia never fail to shower love on each other and could be seen talking about each other on various occasions.

On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram and conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session where she called Ranbir her “Happy place”.

The ‘Raazi’ actor answered several fans’ questions, one of them asked her “Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor,” to which she replied with a new adorable picture, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him.”

In the picture, the couple could be seen sitting while hugging each other on a couch.

The ‘Barfi’ actor can be seen kissing his wife on her head as she looks straight into the camera.

Also, during the session, Alia called Ranbir her “most favourite photographer.”

A user asked the ‘Darlings’ actor “Did Ranbir clicked the picture that is your current display”? to which she responded, “Yes!!! Even this one…he’s my fav photographer EVER.”

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Talking about Raha during the “Ask me Anything” session, Alia wrote, “Raha is 9 months now& she is pure JOY.”

A user asked Alia how is she handling work and baby as a new mom? To which she wrote, “Parenting is a lifelong role. I don’t think you can have all the answers to be perfect..all I strive is to do live each day with love and only love ..because there’s no such thing as too much love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in which she starred opposite actor Ranveer Singh.

Helmed by Karan Johar the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The film has minted over Rs 200 crores at the box office globally.

Also, she recently made her Hollywood debut with the action film ‘Heart of Stone’ in which he was seen alongside actor Gal Gadot.

The film streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

She will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

An official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor