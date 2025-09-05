Alia Bhatt Calls Shooting With Ranbir in 'Love and War' a Blessing, Not a Challenge

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to appear together in the highly anticipated film Love and War, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Adding to the excitement, Vicky Kaushal will also play a lead role in this ambitious project. The collaboration of these three stars has created immense buzz among cinema lovers. Fans are especially curious to see Ranbir and Alia, who are married and parents to their daughter Raha, share the screen once again. Recently, Alia addressed questions about balancing work and parenting while both are involved in the same film.

In an interview with Grazia, Alia shared her experience of managing work and family life alongside Ranbir. She explained that contrary to assumptions, working on the same project did not create difficulties in spending time with Raha. Instead, it worked in their favor. Alia revealed that much of the shoot took place at night, which allowed them to spend the daytime with their daughter. On some days, Ranbir was filming while on others, Alia was. This meant the couple was not always together on set, making it easier to share responsibilities at home.

Alia further mentioned that Raha has occasionally accompanied them to the film sets and enjoyed being there. She added that her daughter is now engaged in her own little world of classes and playdates, while also spending quality time with her grandparents. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the strong family support system that takes care of Raha when she and Ranbir are busy with work. Alia emphasized how thankful she feels knowing Raha is surrounded by love and care, which helps her balance both motherhood and her professional commitments.

Apart from Love and War, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her next big project, Alpha, under Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The movie is expected to showcase her in a powerful and action-packed avatar, a role unlike anything she has portrayed before. This marks a significant step in her career as she embraces an intense action-oriented character. With Love and War promising a compelling drama and Alpha highlighting her versatility in the action genre, Alia continues to expand her horizons and secure her place as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic and bankable stars.