Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years of 'Highway'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday celebrated 10 years of the release of her film 'Highway'.

Alia dropped a clip from the movie on her Instagram Story and wrote, "10yearsofHighway".

The film starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Randeep played the role of a kidnapper Mahabir, who kidnaps Veera, the character played by Alia Bhatt.

The film explored many themes like childhood sexual harassment and Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops strong emotional feelings for the kidnapper/abuser. The film was well-received by the audience and Imtiaz was praised for his direction and the story. The lead pair also won critical acclaim for their performances.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, who is an executive producer on 'Poacher' unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime series.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is busy shooting for Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor