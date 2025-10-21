Alia Bhatt celebrates "Dil wali Diwali" with Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha paints diya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the festival of lights with their close friends and family members. Alia shared the glimpses of their fun-filled Diwali celebration, posting adorable pictures of Ranbir, her daughter Raha, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos, with the first one showing Alia and Ranpir posing for the camera. While Ranbir opted for a white Kurta, Alia looked stunning in a pink kurti with a light green pleated skirt.

Another image shows Alia and her sister, Shaheen, captured in one frame. The 'Jigra' actor grabbed the attention with her gorgeous solo shots. The next one is of Ayan, Shaheen, and Alia, who are all smiling as they pose for the camera.

Alia also shared a cute picture of Raha in which she can be seen painting the diyas, while the video of 'Highway' star with Shaheen perfectly captures the sisters' bond.

Along with the pictures, Alia gave a sweet caption, "Dilwali Diwali..Happy Diwali to you and yours"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQEM8Vyk73H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor hosted an intimate pre-Diwali gathering that turned into a star-studded family affair, with several members of the Kapoor clan in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu shared glimpses of the celebration held at her Mumbai residence. The pictures featured several members of the Kapoor family, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others, all dressed in festive finery.

In the pictures, Neetu appeared beautiful in a dark blue ethnic outfit, whereas others also put forward their best traditional looks. The veteran actor's daughter-in-law, Alia, looked stunning in a golden saree, which she paired with studded jewellery.

Among other attendees were Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Kareena and Saif's children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Anissa Malhotra took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from the celebration, calling it a "fam-jam" affair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP-vv0bk0cW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor