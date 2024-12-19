Alia Bhatt chases away midweek blues with adorable photo dump

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post has captured the hearts of her fans once again.

The 'Jigra' actress took to the platform to share a collection of photos titled "Bits of here and there."

The pictures, which feature a mix of personal moments, workout photos, and sweet glimpses of her life with her daughter Raha Kapoor, are sure to chase away anyone's midweek blues.

The first picture in the series shows Alia looking radiant in a golden off-shoulder gown, posing effortlessly and adding a touch of glamour to the look.

Following this, she shares a mirror selfie showcasing her toned self, dressed in a nude top and blue shorts as she gears up for a workout.

The third image captures Alia performing a side plank with one hand, balancing a weight on her leg, demonstrating both her strength and dedication to fitness.

Another image shows Alia without any filters, radiating natural beauty in a casual selfie.

In a playful moment, she is also seen posing with two panda-costumed characters while flashing a bright smile, donning a serene white maxi dress.

As the photos continue, Alia shares a simple shot of game cards before treating her followers to a gorgeous selfie with the sun's golden rays casting a glow in the background.

The final picture in Alia's post is particularly heartwarming. The actress is seen proudly showing someone wearing a t-shirt that displays her daughter Raha Kapoor's name, forming a heart shape with the hands to express their love.

This tender moment has captured the attention of her followers, with many fans commenting on how precious and adorable the post is.

Fans were quick to express their admiration in the comments section, with one user saying, "All of them have my heart, but the last one is more precious."

Another fan wrote, "Why she's so cute?"

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has several exciting projects lined up. She will be starring in 'Alpha', a spy thriller from Yash Raj Films, alongside Sharvari.

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is set to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. Additionally, Alia is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

