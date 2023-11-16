Alia Bhatt cheers team India's victory in semi-finals, applauds Kohli and Shami

In a thrilling World Cup Semi-final match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Team India secured their spot in the 2023 World Cup finals with a remarkable performance against New Zealand. The victory elicited enthusiastic reactions from passionate fans, and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt joined the chorus of congratulations.

Taking to her Instagram handle on November 16, Alia shared her heartfelt wishes for Team India. She posted a story featuring a congratulatory post by the Indian cricket team, expressing, "Congratulations Team India!!!! What a powerful all-round performance. On to the finals. #CWC23," accompanied by two party emojis.

Alia Bhatt specifically lauded Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for their outstanding contributions in the match. She exclaimed, "@virat.kohli you are unstoppable!! @mdshami.11 pure magic," adding a blue heart, raised hands, and a sparkle emoji to emphasize her admiration.

The Bollywood star has been active in the film industry and recently appeared in Karan Johar's romantic drama "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office.

Alia Bhatt expanded her horizons into Hollywood this year with the movie "Heart of Stone." Currently, she is involved in the filming of Vasan Bala's action-packed prison break film, "Jigra," and is also participating in its production, collaborating with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In 2023, Alia Bhatt had a stellar year, earning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance. She shared this prestigious honour with Kriti Sanon, recognized for her role in "Mimi." Additionally, Alia Bhatt disclosed her role as a co-producer for the film "Jigra" through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.