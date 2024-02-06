Alia Bhatt comes on board as executive producer on crime drama 'Poacher'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Actor Alia Bhatt has come on board as the executive producer for the crime series 'Poacher'.

Excited to be associated with the project, Alia in a statement said, "Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team."

She added, "The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative."

Alia debuted as a producer with the 2022 Netflix India film Darlings.

'Poacher' is created by Richie Mehta, who is best known for making 'Delhi Crime' series.

'Poacher' stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. It is an investigative crime series based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India.

'Poacher' is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The series will be out on Prime Video on February 23.

