Alia Bhatt exudes glamour in shimmery brown dress on 'Koffee With Karan' 8 couch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to appear on the sets of Koffee with Karan Season 8 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia took to Instagram to share a series of images revealing the attire she wore for the show. She hilariously wrote in the caption, "And that's the tea... I mean Koffee."

Alia looked stunning in a full-body sequined brown gown that she accessorized with platform heels. She chose a glam makeup look with no jewellery.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia will be seen gracing Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' couch.

On Monday, Karan unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode in which Kareena and Alia are seen in a candid mood. Karan spoke with the actresses on several topics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra.' It marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.

Notably, 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

