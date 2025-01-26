Alia Bhatt exudes grace in black sari at Sabyasachi 25-year celebration show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed the eyeballs in a black sari at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25-year celebration runway show.

She looked absolutely regal in her black sari and embellished blouse at the event.

Taking to Instagram, DietSabya shared the video of Alia from the fashion show.

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia will be seen headlining the spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt earlier collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor