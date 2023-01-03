Alia Bhatt gets shoutout from BFI curator, see how 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star reacted

After 'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino, Robin Baker from the British Film Institute National Archive has heaped praise on actress Alia Bhatt over her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Taking to Instagram, Robin penned a note saying he was moved by Alia's acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. In his note, he also said that Alia should be nominated at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

"If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned a campaigner for sex workers' rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm6g2casIAt/?hl=en

"The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red light district. If you haven't seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP. #aliabhatt #gangubaikathiawadi," he added.

Robin's received a heartfelt reaction from Alia.

Sharing Robin's note on her Instagram Story, Alia dropped a string of white heart emojis.

Recently, Sophia of Loki fame also penned a note of appreciation for Alia.

"Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi" Martino wrote alongside the film's poster," she wrote.

Alia shared a screenshot of Martino's post and thanked her."This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse," Alia wrote. In her reply to Bhatt, Martino said, "Casual Fan Girling over here."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed the film, which is one of the Bollywood projects to enter the 100-crore club in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor