Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her "saras" moments spent with husband Ranbir at Filmfare Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Filmfare Awards 2024 will always remain special for Alia Bhatt as she won the best actor award for her performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Interestingly, her husband also bagged the best actor award at the event.

The two celebrated the moment by posing together with their 'Black Lady' trophies.

After returning from the award function, Alia took to Instagram and shared her "saras" (good) moments spent at the event, which was held in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The first image shows Ranbir and Alia holding their photos. In another picture, she can be seen hugging director Karan Johar on stage.

She also shared a glimpse of Ranbir from his 'Arjan Vailey' performance.

She captioned the post, "Saras (good)night at @filmfare P.S. this one's for the entire team of RRKPK."

Alia and Ranbir's win has made their fans, friends and family members extremely happy.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan gave a shoutout to the couple writing, "Not one but two ! Congratulations you two - you make us all so proud and happy. Gratitude and cheers all round for this amazing encore of 2019!"

Ranbir bagged the award for 'Animal', which was released in theatres on December 1 last year.

