Alia Bhatt Gives Shout-Out for Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

The trailer of "Mr & Mrs Mahi" starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was launched on Sunday. It is receiving love worldwide. Janhvi Kapoor's close friend Alia Bhatt Took instagram and gave shoutout for her work. Alia Bhatt Shared trailer on her story and wrote "This one is all heart."

Dharma Productions' sports drama "Mr & Mrs Mahi" features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple bonded by their passion for cricket. The film's trailer received praise from Alia Bhatt and Janhvi's brother, Arjun Kapoor, who expressed excitement for the movie's release. Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer on his social media, stating he cannot wait to see the film succeed in theaters.

Earlier Janhvi Kapoor Shared a poster of film and captioned it as,"An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch.#MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow." The movie is all set to hit theaters on 31st May 2024.