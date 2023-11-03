Alia Bhatt hugs hubby Ranbir Kapoor in fam-jam pic from SRK's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Who's who of Bollywood and sports fraternity marked their presence at the party.

B-town's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor also attended the bash and undoubtedly his presence caught everyone's attention. His cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor dropped a fam-jam picture from SRK's party.

In the image, cousins Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma are seen sharing smiles with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Navya Nanda. However, it was Alia and Ranbir's PDA that became the highlight of the particular snap.

Ranbir is seen in the picture posing candidly as his wife Alia gives him a hug. Ranbir looks handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. Flaunting his back, Ranbir is seen sporting tinted glasses. On the other hand, Alia could be seen donning a stylish black dress.

Sisters Kareena and Karisma were also dressed to the nines. Kareena opted for a white satin, off-shoulder dress. Karisma glimmered in a green dress covered with sequins.

Kareena Kapoor also shared multiple pictures from the bash. Sharing a group picture, Kareena wrote, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja". She shared another picture with Karisma and Amrita Arora and wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also a part of the party. Take a look at some other pictures from SRK's bash. Interestingly, he threw a bash along with his manager Pooja, whose birthday also falls on November 2.

Ahead of his birthday celebrations with members of the film industry, SRK interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai. At the event, he remembered his fan Mohammad Ashraf, the founder of one of his biggest fan clubs, as he passed away recently.

"Mohammad Ashraf, who unfortunately was suffering from an illness for the past two years, passed away recently. He is no more. I have a small prayer for him. I would like everyone to pray for him in their hearts, then we'll get on with the show. I know wherever Mohammad is, he will be very happy. He started to bring us together in a small way but it became so much bigger. Big thank you to Mohammad wherever you are. God bless you. Rest in peace, Mohammad," he said.

On his birthday, he also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason. He unveiled the teaser of 'Dunki' on his birthday.

