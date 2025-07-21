Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor's "twirl girl", shares adorable video with hubby

London [UK], July 21 : Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's latest post on Instagram is all about love, love, and love.

She posted an adorable reel, which shows her blushing as Ranbir Kapoor helps her twirl in various locations of London.

"twirl girl thank you @mo_mayfair for making us feel at home @mo_hotels #MandarinOrientalMayfair #ImAFan," she captioned the post.

In the clip, Alia is seen decked up in a variety of outfits, including a cosy sweater in one scene, a white T-shirt in another frame, a tube top, and even wearing Ranbir's cap from his brand.

Alia and Ranbir's video left netizens in awe.

"Omg this 12-second reel is damn cute. I have already seen this 20-30 times," a social media user commented.

"Aww you cutiesss," another one wrote.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

In March, Alia and Ranbir met with paps in Mumbai and requested them to stop using Raha's pictures without their consent.

Ranbir said, "Mein Mumbai mein pala bada hua hu. Hum industry mein born hue hai. All of you guys are family. Aose koi legal route lene ki humko jarurat nahi hai. Hum aap log ko bulaate hai aap se vinti karte hai aap log sunte ho. We all give words to each other aisa nahi ki hum ispe case kar denge, hum uspe case kar denge. (I have been born and bought up in Mumbai and all of you are like family. So, it's not like we will take the legal route. We call all of you here and request you'll as you'll listen and respect our decision)"

He added, "Aap logo ko bula kar hum bas vinti kar rahe for the betterment of our child. It might sound like a privileged problem, I understand that."

