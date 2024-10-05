Alia Bhatt joins Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker on stage in Bengaluru, see pics

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 : With 'Jigra' releasing in theatres on October 11, actor Alia Bhatt has been on a promotional spree.

The diva on Friday night surprised the audience in Bengaluru by making a special appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show.

Several pictures and videos from the gig surfaced online in which Alia can be seen greeting the fans in Kannada language.

She looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder blue top that she paired with a matching skirt. Alia also clicked pictures with her fans backstage.

Have a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival)

Speaking of 'Jigra', the film is directed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina.

Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer.

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.' 'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor