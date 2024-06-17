Alia Bhatt leaves internet in awe with unseen pic of Ranbir, daughter Raha

Mumbai, June 17 Actress Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Monday by sharing a heartwarming photo of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha.

Alia posted this touching, unseen moment a day after Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, who has 84.7 million followers, shared a picture in which Ranbir is seen wearing a green long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts. His look is completed with a crossbody bag, cap, and white sneakers.

In the photo, the 'Saawariya' actor is holding his baby girl Raha's hand as they walk down a road at an undisclosed location.

Raha looks absolutely adorable in a short yellow frock.

The photo, which was clicked from behind, received more than 100,000 likes in just 10 minutes.

Along with the photo, Alia wrote: "No caption needed," followed by a yellow heart and flower emoji.

A fan commented: “This picture just won the internet today.” Another user said: “Lil Alia with papa Ranbir.”

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', alongside Ranveer Singh. The romantic comedy family film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

The actress also featured in the American film 'Heart of Stone'.

Alia's next project, 'Jigra', is in the pipeline, and she is also the producer of the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 11.

