Alia Bhatt leaves Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi, others awestruck with her Met Gala's look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Alia Bhatt Met has received a big thumbs up from fashion police, fans, and of course her family for her breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree look on her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024.

Alia's mother-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and re-shared her bahu's post along with a caption, which read, "You are fabulous."

Alia Bhatt made a grand entrance in a breathtaking mint floral Sabyasachi saree.

With a train that practically engulfed the red carpet, Bhatt's ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

In 2023, Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut with a stunning ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "absolutely gorgeous".

Proud mother Soni Razdan could not stop herself from posting her daughter's Met gala look on her Instagram stories.

She posted a video of Alia's interview at Met Gala and captioned it, "My babygirl making everybody proud."

Re-sharing Alia's latest post on her Insta stories, Soni wrote, "I can't stop swooning what to do."

After hitting the red carpet, Alia shared a series of pictures from the red carpet along with details of the ensemble.

The note read, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pfI0zvppH/?

Alia also shared the fun and stressful experience behind the creation of the outfit. The actor also thanked the team for dream work.

"Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'. Team work makes the dream work #MetGala2024 #GardenOfTime," the note concluded.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt commented, "My fairy."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Wowwwwwwwwwwwww."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi posted, "Stunning."

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Insane insane insane."

Look at her new pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6qNEnDrv1o/?

The Met Gala, often hailed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', upholded its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Unlike previous themes, this year's focus is on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts.

While the gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the official dress theme is 'The Garden of Time.'

This year's exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy.

The theme celebrated delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

