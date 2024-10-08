Alia Bhatt Locked Herself After 'Inshallah' Got Canceled, Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt has turned out to be one of the most promising actresses of this generation by giving back-to-back hits. Alia Bhatt, who worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was first offered the film 'Inshallah', but eventually, it got shelved. In a recent interview, she revealed that when Alia came to know about this news, she was heartbroken.

In an conversation with Hollywood reporter Bhansali revealed that, “She broke down, she cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room,” the 61-year-old director shared. Bhansali later called Alia to inform her that she would star in his film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Alia expressed her confusion, saying, "From Los Angeles, where I was meant to play a character in Inshallah, I've come to Kamathipura. How will I portray this character?" The filmmaker reassured her that he would guide her in embodying Gangubai.

"I will draw out the strong woman within you. I see it in your eyes; you have a strong conviction. Understanding your personality is my job as a director: to realize what the actor possesses that aligns with my vision," Bhansali told her.

Trusting the director's faith in her, Alia immersed herself in the role, and according to Bhansali, she "flew into the role." He said, "It’s become such an integral part of her now." Gangubai Kathiawadi achieved remarkable commercial and critical success, winning five awards at the 69th National Film Awards, including Best Actress, Best Screenplay (Adapted), and Best Editing. In 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali planned to reunite with Salman Khan after 12 years for a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt, but the project was shelved due to creative differences.