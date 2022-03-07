Alia Bhatt looks dazzling in metallic silver saree for ITA Awards

Actor Alia Bhatt has never failed to impress her fans with her gorgeous looks. The actor, who has been donning beautiful white sarees for the promotional events of her recently-released movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', broke the white streak and made an elegant statement in a striking silver saree.

The 'Raazi' actor donned a Bloni Atelier metallic silver saree for Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) which was held on Sunday night.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia treated her fans with stunning pictures of her red carpet look. She added a moon emoji in the caption.

According to the fashion brand Bloni Atelier, the saree was made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather.

Alia paired the saree with a backless metallic blouse. She completed her look with statement silver jhumkas and a ring. The perfectly done minimal makeup look further added to her beauty.

She sported a dewy base makeup, glossy-hued lips and silver smokey eyes. As for the hair, she kept it open with a side parting. All the elements came together to put forth a dazzling appearance.

In short, she rocked the saree with her innate grace and on-point styling. The 'Student of the Year' actor made a statement for eco-friendly fashion with this unique look and has garnered several likes and comments from stylists and fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which had released theatrically on February 25, has received an overwhelming response from viewers and critics alike.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

