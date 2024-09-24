Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, walks ramp in style

Paris [France], September 24 : Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a glamorous style.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the 'Highway' star walked the ramp in style.

She was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit.

For the make-up, she added pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.

Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently.

She came to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari in spy drama 'Alpha'.

