Alia Bhatt makes strong fashion statement at National Film Awards, wears her wedding saree

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Who says one can't repeat their wedding day outfits? Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday won everyone's hearts with her sartorial choice at the 69th National Film Award as she marked her presence in the same saree that she wore during her wedding ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia rewore the ivory embroidered drape designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the award ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan today. She was accompanied by her hubby Ranbir.

She styled the saree in a different manner this time. Also, she tied her hair in a bun instead of keeping it open. She accessorised her hair bun with white flowers.

For the glam, she opted for subtle make-up that comprised defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and a small red bindi. Her gold and pearl choker necklace gave her look a royal touch.

Ranbir complemented her in a black bandhgala blazer.

It's a special day for Alia as she bagged the Best Actress National Film Award from President Droupadi Murmu for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

As Alia walked up on stage to receive the award, Ranbir was seen proudly filming Alia's memorable moment.

alia bhatt & ranbir kapoor are goals ; ranbir is so proud of her 🫶🏼 NATIONAL AWARD WINNER ALIA pic.twitter.com/B1F4mxkfN5 — ☁️ (@softiealiaa) October 17, 2023

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir is seen holding up his phone and recording Alia. Isn't it adorable?

The 'Raazi' actor's mother Soni Razdan also congratulated her for winning the award.Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations my darling @aliaabhatt on your National Award ... it's all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023 as well. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

