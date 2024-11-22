Alia Bhatt on ALT EFF: It's a celebration of films that uplift nature's resilience

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress and producer Alia Bhatt, who is the goodwill ambassador of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), said that the festival is a celebration of films that uplift and showcase nature's resilience.

Alia said: “I am so thrilled to announce that once again Eternal Sunshine Productions partnering with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival for its 2024 edition. So this festival is truly special, it's a celebration of films that uplift and showcase nature's resilience and reminds us how beautiful it is to protect our planet.”

“It is an opportunity for all of us to see and feel the real impact of environmental change through powerful storytelling. With over 100 screenings across India Alt Eff brings together the most compelling stories about our climate, our planet and the future shaping together”.

Joining Alia in this mission is award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, who also serves as a brand ambassador for the festival. ALT EFF, known for curating impactful films that shed light on critical environmental issues, has found a steadfast ally in Alia.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna expressed his excitement about Alia’s continued association, stating, "Alia Bhatt is not just a remarkable artist but also a passionate advocate for the environment. Her creative endeavors through Eternal Sunshine exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in addressing pressing global challenges.

“With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action. Together, we are building a platform that goes beyond films, inspiring tangible change and hope."

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha”, where she will be starring alongside names such as Sharvari. The two actresses will be seen playing super agents. She is also prepping for her next “Love And War” alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

