Alia Bhatt on ‘Difficult Daughters’: It’s extra special to have my mom direct it

Mumbai, Sep 22 Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s “Difficult Daughters,” is being presented at Busan’s Asian Project Market. The two have talked about their vision for the project, which is adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel.

“Difficult Daughters,” which is set in two different timelines, focuses on the story of Virmati, the eldest of ten children in a traditional Punjabi household in 1940s Lahore. Determined to pursue education and love, she challenges societal norms, only to face unforeseen consequences when she becomes the second wife of a married professor.

In 2022, her granddaughter Simar faces a failing marriage and a secret affair; discovering Virmati’s hidden past forces her to confront her estranged mother, Ila.

Razdan told variety.com that Kapur’s novel instantly started a visual reaction.

“When I read the book many years ago, at that time it struck me as being very cinematically written. It is descriptive in a way that evokes the inner landscape of the characters as well as the outer, actual canvas.”

She said she found herself visualising the story long before she thought of “making it into a film.”

Razdan added: “While a nation was on the verge of attaining its independence, we have a young girl fighting for the same rights… However at its core, this film is a personal story, or rather – stories – that are set in two different time periods.”

Having previously starred in “Yours Truly,” which screened at Busan in 2018, Razdan returned this year as director with “Difficult Daughters.”

She talked about the authenticity in recreating the past.

“1940’s small town Amritsar in Punjab has to be recreated, but in parallel, the casting is key. So actors, costumes, and set design are the most important elements particularly for ‘Difficult Daughters.’ And last but not least, the music… there is huge opportunity here to be really out of the box in terms of how we go about marrying past and present.”

Alia, who is one of biggest stars in India and head of Eternal Sunshine Productions, framed the project as both personal and aligned with her company’s ethos, reports variety.com.

“At Eternal Sunshine, we are always on the lookout for stories that strike a deep chord and stay with the audience long after the film ends. ‘Difficult Daughters’ is undoubtedly one of those,” Alia said.

“Of course, it’s extra special to have my mom direct it, but what truly makes it stand out for me is the shared belief we all have in this story… Busan is a beautiful first step in its journey, and we hope the film continues to spark conversations and connections wherever it goes — because stories like this don’t just belong to one place, they belong to everyone,” she told variety.com.

