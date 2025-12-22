Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi: “One of the Most Memorable Films of My Life”

Even years after its release, Gangubai Kathiawadi refuses to fade quietly and now speaking about her journey with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt reflected on the film’s enduring significance, calling it one of the most special experiences of her career. Recalling the premiere night at the Berlin Film Festival, Alia described it as a moment she will carry forever. She quoted, “Premiere night at the Berlin Film Festival for Gangubai Kathiawadi is a moment I'll carry forever.

This film holds a special place in my heart because it marked my first collaboration with Sanjay sir.” The film marked her first collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a partnership that came together unexpectedly after an earlier project they were meant to do did not take off. Bhansali asked her to take a break, promising to reconnect in two weeks. When she returned, he narrated the story of a young girl pushed into prostitution who rises to become a powerful mafia queen.

Admitting she was initially overwhelmed by the role, Alia shared that the character felt far removed from her own life. Nervous and uncertain, she famously “trotted away” after hearing the script. Bhansali, however, remained unwavering, telling her simply, “I know you’ll do it.”

Cut to the Berlin premiere, where Alia watched the film unfold with the audience, dressed in a white sari — a conscious and symbolic choice. White became integral to Gangubai’s journey, representing her strength and identity, and remained a constant through the film and its promotions.

Gangubai Kathiawadi went on to receive widespread critical acclaim and marked a defining chapter in Alia Bhatt’s career, earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The film continues to hold a deeply personal place in her life, standing as one of her most memorable performances to date. Following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are set to reunite for Love and War, a romantic drama that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.