Alia Bhatt posts heartwarming family pictures on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Actor Alia Bhatt has commemorated her husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with a delightful collection of unseen photographs that showcase their special moments together, including heartwarming interactions with their daughter, Raha.

The actor is receiving an outpouring of affection on his special day, but Alia's post stands out as particularly endearing.

In her heartfelt tribute, Alia shared glimpses into her joyous world that revolves around Ranbir and Raha.

"Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one happy birthday baby," she wrote alongside the images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The pictures reveal the couple and their daughter sharing tender moments, including a cosy family hug against a tree and Ranbir holding Raha in his arms.

One standout image captures the father-daughter duo at a horse stable, showcasing Ranbir's paternal side.

Another blurry yet joyful picture features Alia sitting on Ranbir's lap, radiating happiness.

Fans and followers were quick to express their love for these touching moments, filling the comments with heart emojis and praises.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her affection with a heartfelt message.

She shared a selfie with her son, stating, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance, whatever you desire or wish for."

Other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, chimed in with their well-wishes, further amplifying the celebration.

Arjun remarked on one of the photos, "2nd pic for the win."

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Love And War', alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

