Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra review Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : After watching Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies,' which has been the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres and was released on OTT, actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra penned an appreciation post for the entire team.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia re-shared the film's poster from Aamir Khan Production's official Instagram handle and wrote, "Such a wonderful time at the movies. These ladies, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and gentlemen Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan truly have my heart. Such a beautiful film and what fabulous performances by the entire cast. Congratulations to all of you."

Priyanka posted on her Instagram stories, "Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness!Congratulations on this make more movies!"

Not only Alia and Priyanka but Ananya Panday also shared her views on 'Laapataa Ladies'.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, "This one's a real delight, couldn't recommend it enough.

Set in 2001 in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal,' and 'Peepli Live.' Presented by Jio Studios, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It has been scripted by Biplab Goswami.

The movie was released in theatres on March 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor