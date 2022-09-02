Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's ticket prices to cost higher than normal?

Brahmastra is all set to release next week. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film boasts an ensemble cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film which took almost 8 years in making also had a very high budget.However, the producers and stakeholders seem to be nervous as the movie budget is exceeding but are silently confident about the project. Reportedly, the official budget of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial turns out to be Rs 410 crore which excludes print and publicity expenses.

Taking into account the overall expenses, the film may cost between 450-500 crores. Also, it is being reported that the pricing strategy of the film at multiplexes will be at par with the budget, meaning the charges will be on the higher side. According to Bollywood Hungama, the producers DharmaProductions, Star Studios, and distributors Walt Disney Motion Pictures are confident that Brahmastra will create magic at the box-office. Brahmastra, the upcoming movie is a fantasy adventure drama based on Hindi mythology and talks about the world of Astras. As per the official synopsis of the movie, “a young man named Shiva on the brink of falling in love with Isha, gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.” The film has been slated for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

