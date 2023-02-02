Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release postponed

The release date of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been postponed to July 28, the filmmaker announced on Instagram on Thursday. The romantic drama, which marks Karan’s return as a director after a seven-year gap, was initially slated to release on February 10. Later, the release was postponed to April 2023.

Karan, who last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, shared a poster of the upcoming film along with its new release date on Instagram on Thursday. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing his excitement about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan wrote on Instagram on Thursday, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet)’, so to increase the mithaas (sweetness) of this incredibly special story – we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar (Rocky and Rani's families are gearing up for a unique love story)!" Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the family drama also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.