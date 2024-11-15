Alia Bhatt reminisces about her favourite childhood memory

Mumbai, Nov 15 Bollywood star Alia Bhatt took a trip down memory lane and recalled her favourite childhood moments featuring her grandfather and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a video from her clothing brand’s profile. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting on a swing dressed in a teal shaded tank top paired with denims.

Talking about her childhood moments, Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, said: “My favourite childhood memory amongst nature was when my grandfather used to take my sister and me to the beach and we used to play with the water and make sandcastles.”

Alia is married to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. They tied-the-knot in April 2022. The two welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

It was on November 6, when Raha turned two and her grandmother Soni and ‘masi’ Pooja Bhatt shared a glimpse of the toddlers' jungle-themed birthday party.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of the entrance, which had a monkey and a panda cut-out along with “Raha” written on it.

She then shared a picture of the stunning cake, which was decorated with leaves, animal figurines, and a message reading “Happy Birthday Raha 2.”

A photograph of filmmaker and grandfather Mahesh Bhatt was seen, where he posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots. The lavish birthday party also had a tattoo booth for guests to enjoy.

Soni shared a picture posing with Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Shalini Pradhan and Anu Ranjan. The picture was captioned: “When your gang shows up for you #birthdaycelebrations.”

Talking about Alia’s professional life, the actress will next be seen in “Alpha”. She will be seen starring alongside actress Sharvari. The two will essay the role of super agents in the upcoming thriller.

