Alia Bhatt reveals why she wore her wedding saree at National Awards ceremony, shares pics with Ranbir

New Delhi [India], October 17 : With her presence at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, actress Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe.

To receive the Best Actress award at the prestigious event, Alia chose to wear her wedding day saree -undoubtedly, a major nod to sustainable fashion.

As fans wondered why she repeated the outfit, hours after winning the award, Alia took to Instagram Story and shared her thoughts about repeating the ivory saree from celebrated designer Sabyasachi's eponymous label.

"A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes... that outfit is already right there What's special once can be special again. And again...:) #rewear # reuse #repeat MA," she wrote, adding a picture of herself in the six yards of pure grace.

Alia also shared a few pictures with her hubby Ranbir, who cheered for her the loudest.

Ranbir attended the event in a black bandhgala blazer.

In one of the pictures, Alia proudly flaunted her medal while Ranbir took a picture of both of them.

She ended the series of photos with an adorable picture of Ranbir walking the corridor with her together.

Alia also dropped a picture with Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, who also won awards at the ceremony.

Sharing the photos, Alia captioned, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life ."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor gave a huge shoutout to the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star.

"Proud very very proud @aliaabhatt god bless," Neetu wrote on Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations my darling @aliaabhatt on your National Award ... it's all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district

.Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023 as well. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

