Alia Bhatt Reveals Why This Diwali 2025 Is Special and Emotional for Her Family

This Diwali will be the last for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha as they will soon be shifting to new bungalow in Pali Hills. In recent interview Alia Bhatt revealed that how she is emotional as they have to live house behind in which Raha was born.

Alia told Bombay Times, "This is our last Diwali in the home that she (Raha) was born in. So, it’s actually really emotional time. But it is also very exciting because I know she might not remember this specific Diwali but the years of memories will build up and it’ll leave a feeling in her. And Diwali is all about feelings. It should feel warm and full of light."

"I feel truly blessed to have this chapter in life. We’re in the middle of the moving-in chaos, but my heart is full. It’s a big dream coming together. The feeling is so large that I think it’ll only really hit us months or maybe a year after we move in," said Alia Bhatt. Alia announced that she will celebrate Diwali with a Lakshmi Pooja at home, followed by distributing gifts to her staff.

She also invited friends, jokingly titling the invitation "Last Diwali in Vaastu. Please come and join. Bring a great attitude. The dress code is always festive but chill." This follows Alia's recent attendance at a Diwali party with the entire Kapoor family, which she captioned "Fam jam x diwali glam."