Alia Bhatt, Saiee Manjrekar to Pooja Hegde: Actresses and Their Upcoming Releases 

Indian Cinema and its talented actors are buzzing with excitement with their interesting lineup of upcoming releases in 2025. Several actresses are set to grace the silver screens and ace vibrant roles in dramatic stories. While the films promise to showcase the versatility of each actress, here's taking a look at their upcoming releases!

Saiee Manjrekar: Saiee Manjrekar is all set to grace the silver screens in her upcoming film 'The India House', wherein she will be seen playing the elegant role of Sati. Helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, 'The India House' is set against the backdrop of 1905, and will see weaving themes of love and revolution.

Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde is geared up to amaze audiences in the highly-anticipated film 'Deva'. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor, and this pair-up has piqued excitement among the masses. Pooja's fans can expect another intriguing portrayal that will underline her growing stature in Indian Cinema.

Pragya Jaiswal: Pragya Jaiswal is set to star in her upcoming film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. The trailer and glimpses of the film have become the talk of the town, with several fans praising Pragya's intriguing role as Kaveri. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others, and cement herself as a power-packed performer.

Janhvi Kapoor : Janhvi Kapoor has teamed up with Sidharth Malhotra for their upcoming film 'Param Sundari'. The makers of the film treated the audiences with first looks and posters of this rom-com, which will tell a tale of cross-cultural love story.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the Yash Raj Film's spy universe's film 'Alpha', alongside Sharvari. This thrilling action packed film will see Alia Bhatt playing the role of an elite agent. The film is expected to land in theatres on December 25, 2025.

