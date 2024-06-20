Alia Bhatt sets major fitness goals with her Pilates session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the upcoming action thriller 'Jigra,' never misses a chance to give fans major fitness goals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Alia's fitness trainer dropped a new picture of her from the gym.

Alia can be seen sitting on cycling machine wearing a T-shirt 'Pilates has your back' written on it. She had her hair tied in a bun, fully immersed for her workout.

The caption humorously read, "Guess who wakes me up sooooooo early."

Recently, Alia launched her first children's picture book, 'Ed Finds A Home' in the presence of her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

She also took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the launch of the book.

"A new adventure begins 'Ed finds a Home' is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My chidhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life..Fingers crossed for this journey ahead ," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra'.

Earlier this month, the makers of 'Jigra' announced the new release date of the film.

The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

