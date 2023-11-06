Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures of her daughter Raha on her 1st birthday, says she and Ranbir are "blessed"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : It's a special day for actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as their daughter Raha turned 1 today.

Marking her daughter's birthday, Alia took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of Raha. However, she did not reveal the face of the little one.

In the first image, Raha is seen smashing her birthday cake with her little fingers.

The second image shows Raha, Alia and Ranbir holding a flower in their respective hands. This snap hinted that the couple did a special puja at their residence to celebrate Raha's first birthday.

"Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself," Alia captioned the post.

Alia also shared a clip of a small music box beautifully playing the iconic 'La Vie En Rose'.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also took to Instagram and penned a special wish for her niece.

"Time flies when you're having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you," Shaheen wrote, adding a picture of a cake piece designed as number 1. Raha could also be seen written on it.

Earlier in the day, Raha's grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan dropped special birthday messages for Raha on social media.

Neetu shared her daughter Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram note which read, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back..."

"Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis)," Soni Razdan posted.

On the special occasion, Alia and Ranbir's close friends and family members arrived at their residence to celebrate Raha's birthday. Kareena was papped outside Alia's residence along with her son Jeh. Her staff member could be seen holding presents in his hand. Isha Ambani and Akash Akash Ambani were also spotted outside the couple's house.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed Raha. Upon her birth, Ranbir and Raha had requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter's face until they are comfortable with it.

Recently at a media summit, Alia spoke about why she hasn't revealed her daughter's face yet.

"I don't want it to seem like 'oh I am hiding my daughter's face.' I am proud of her. We are proud of our baby. The intention with which it came out initially was that we are new parents, we don't know how we feel about her face being splashed all over Instagram. She is barely a year old. We don't find the need for her to be a moment of paparazzi. She is still too little."

Alia assured that she will reveal her baby's face when she'll be comfortable with the idea.

"It is not like we will never let anyone see her face. I think we need to get more comfortable with this parenting thing and come to a comfortable decision that 'ok, now we are ready.

Whenever that moment comes. It could be now, it could be in the near future, it could be Whenever. Whenever we are ready, it will happen without giving too much pressure," she said.

