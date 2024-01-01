Alia Bhatt shares adorable vacation pictures with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : The stunning couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their vacation with daughter Raha. Alia dropped amazing pictures of the New Year celebrations with her husband and daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from their New Year vacay.

Ranbir can be seen kissing Alia on her cheek in the first photo.

The couple is spotted having fun and enjoying the New Year party. The third image shows their daughter waving at the camera with the sea in the backdrop.

She also posted her selfie and a picture of herself from the party.

Along with these stunning pictures, she wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some..happy new year to you all"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1jtmiOPJjP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Recently, the beautiful actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her accomplishments in 2023. It featured a slew of pictures from memorable moments of the year.

She captioned it with, "2 0 2 3"

She shared the special moments in a video. It started with her look from 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also starring Ranveer Singh.

On Christmas, Ranbir and Alia gave a surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who has been protective of Raha have finally posed with her for the paparazzi. Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor