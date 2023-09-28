Alia Bhatt shares birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor calls him her happiest place

Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today and on the special day actress and wife Alia Bhatt penned a special note.Sharing the pics, Alia wrote, "my love..my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical." Earlier, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor had also taken to her Instagram handle to wish the 'Animal' actor. It is Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday after after welcoming daughter Raha last year with Alia.

On Ranbir birthday, the teaser for his film 'Animal' was out. It promises an intense, thrilling, and action-packed film. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to his social media and dropped the much-awaited teaser, raising expectations for what looks like a fierce and gritty action movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a new and intense role. 'Animal' appears to be a dark and gripping tale that explores the complexities of familial relationships within a high-stakes underworld setting, promising a compelling cinematic experience for the audience. The film was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.