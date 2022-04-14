Alia Bhatt shares first official pic of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt shared the first image of his wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday evening after the ceremony happened earlier in the day. The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of the newly-wed couple on his official Instagram page with a sweet note.

While the wedding festivities kick-started with mehendi ceremony yesterday, friends and family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others, arrived at Ranbir's Vastu residence where the couple tied the knot. Touted to be an intimate affair, the wedding had about 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends.