Alia Bhatt shares first official pic of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 14, 2022 07:38 PM2022-04-14T19:38:26+5:302022-04-14T19:38:46+5:30

Actress Alia Bhatt shared the first image of his wedding with Ranbir Kapoor  on Thursday evening  after the ceremony ...

Alia Bhatt shares first official pic of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor | Alia Bhatt shares first official pic of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares first official pic of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Next

Actress Alia Bhatt shared the first image of his wedding with Ranbir Kapoor  on Thursday evening  after the ceremony happened earlier in the day. The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of the newly-wed couple on his official Instagram page with a sweet  note. 

View this post on Instagram

While the wedding festivities kick-started with mehendi ceremony yesterday, friends and family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others, arrived at Ranbir's Vastu residence where the couple tied the knot. Touted to be an intimate affair, the wedding had about 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends. 

Open in app
Tags :Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt WeddingKaran Johar