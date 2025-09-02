Alia Bhatt Shares Ganeshotsav Photos After Trolls Question Absence at Ganpati Immersion

Kapoor's welcome lord Ganesh every year for two days with happiness and joy. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor did Ganpati immersion on second day, while Alia Bahtt was missing. She was missing last year as well during visarjan because of which netizens trolled her. But now Alia has responded to the trollers in a different way.

Every year Kapoor's post video of Ganpati immersion every year on social media. This year also Alia Bhatt was not seen in video, which made created doubt among trollers that is she interested in celebrating any festival. But now Alia has directly shared photos from Ganeshotsav. She is standing in front of Bappa with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. They are wearing traditional clothes.

Alia looks beautiful in a green Punjabi dress. She has also posted photos in a pink saree. She has also shared a photo with a ukadi modak in her hand. She has given a caption like 'Love, blessings and modak'.

On work front, Alia Bhatt is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also appear in Yash Raj's Spy Universe film 'Alpha', taking on an action role alongside Sharvari Wagh.