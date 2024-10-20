Alia Bhatt shares goofy throwback pic while enjoying a croissant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the movie 'Jigra', seems to be enjoying her Sunday with food on her mind as she treated fans with a fun and goofy throwback picture.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 'Highway' actress posted a picture of herself enjoying a croissant.

Dressed casually in a comfy sweatshirt and a pair of denim jeans, she can be seen sitting on a couch and making a playful, goofy face.

The picture shows her holding a croissant in front of her mouth, giving it a fun twist as if the croissant is part of her face.

Along with the picture, Alia added a caption that read, "Parisian treat FTW #Throwback."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming film 'Alpha' which also stars Sharvari.

Just a couple of days back, Alia treated fans with glimpses of her time in the scenic place. In a post on Instagram, Alia dropped two adorable pictures where she can be seen basking in the sun. One picture included a cute selfie where the 'Jigra' actress is seen wearing a woollen cap, looking cosy and warm.

'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe. The film is set to release on December 25.

Alia's recent film, Jigra hit the theatres on October 11.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

